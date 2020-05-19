Miss. Pastor Todd Tilghman wins ‘NBC’s The Voice’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new winner of NBC’S The Voice was crowned tonight. Mississippi’s very own Todd Tilghman stole America’s heart and has won this year’s competition.
Before the reveal 3 on your side spoke with Tilghman about the highs and lows of his incredible journey.
“It’s just been one miracle after the other.”
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind journey for 41 year old Pastor Todd Tilghman.
“I never imagined it would be like this, honest to God it has been very humbling.”
From singing in church at 8 years old to now becoming the winner of NBC’s The Voice and working alongside country music star Blake Shelton.
"Working with Blake has been so encouraging and a ton of fun, every step of the way I kept expecting them to tell me no and every step of the way they told me yes!”
Between working as the lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian, and taking care of 8 children at home, Tilghman almost missed the opportunity of a lifetime.
“I thought I am going to go, there will be thousands and thousands of people there and I will drive back with a no and be upset about it.”
But through the constant encouragement of family and friends, Tilghman took a shot at his chance of stardom.
“I drove to Atlanta, spent the night, got up early stood in line and here I am.”
It didn’t take long for the judges to quickly notice Tilghman’s strong vocal talent
“When the first chairs turned it was a rush of relief.”
Tilghman says, the past few weeks have been filled joy, chaos, excitement, fear but also a lot of love.
“Whatever happens tonight, we can’t go back and I think music will be a big deal for me moving forward. Even a bigger deal then it was before!”
Through it all, Tilghman says he is most grateful for the support he has received from not only Mississippians, but fans across the country.
“I will never forget the way my family and community has rallied around me, I will take it with me forever.”
