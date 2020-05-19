Mississippi now reporting one suspected case of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Mississippi has been successful in the effort to flatten the curve. He adds all of the sacrifices made up to this point have been worth it.
Dr. Dobbs also gives an update during Thursday’s briefing with Governor Tate Reeves on Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, an illness that is appearing in children across the country.
Dr. Dobbs said, “We will start collecting case reports from physicians. It’s becoming a reportable condition now in Mississippi that physicians need to tell us so we can then report it on to the CDC. Thus far we have one suspected case of the syndrome that we’re looking into right now.”
Dr. Dobbs says the illness occurs in children who are under five-years-old, sometimes after coronavirus.
He would not give the age of the child or the location in Mississippi to protect the child’s identity and the privacy of the family.
