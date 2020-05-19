More clouds, break from the heat

We will have another nice day with lower humidity and temperatures running about 10 degrees below average. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. However, it will be cloudy with a chance for a stray shower this afternoon. It will remain cloudy tonight, but there will not be any rain. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s this evening.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 72. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly dry on Wednesday, but there could still be a stray shower in areas north of I-40. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for morning and afternoon showers on Friday as a front sits near the area.
WEEKEND: We will have another hot weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Although most of the area will be dry, we can't rule out an afternoon pop-up shower or storm over the weekend.
