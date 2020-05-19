Residents in uproar over broken mailboxes, stolen mail at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Imagine having your mail thrown on the ground or just sitting in an open mailbox for anyone to steal. It has been happening at one Memphis apartment complex and residents are fed up.
“I’m furious. I’m furious. I pay my money and I don’t get the service I deserve," said resident Erma Carter.
Carter lives at The Lakes at Ridgeway an idyllic looking apartment complex with lakes and geese residents enjoy feeding. She says she felt fortunate when she moved in eight years ago. But she says the complex has changed ownership several times and some services are no more, like functioning mailboxes for residents.
“I’m missing a lot of mail now. The federal government has sent me different things," said Carter.
Someone has broken into most of the mailboxes. Easy access to delivered mail for anyone who wants to look through it is clearly visible. There are no security cameras here. Some of the mail is on the ground and looked important, like a utility bill.
Carter says her neighbor found her medication on the ground by her mailbox.
“It was torn wide open," she said. "Luckily it was nothing they wanted to use. It was like blood pressure.”
A lot of people in the complex stopped and asked what story we were reporting. Many residents said the broken mailboxes have been a problem for a long time. Carter says she has complained numerous times and is always told the problem will be addressed, but she says it never is.
“I finally got fed up because I was missing so much of my mail," said Carter. "So I went to UPS and rented a box.”
It costs her $260 a year, a burden for her because she is on a fixed income but she felt she had no choice.
The postal service does have a service called informed delivery that lets you know most of what mail is scheduled to be delivered to you. It won’t get stolen mail back but at least you will know what you didn’t get.
We knocked on the door at the management office at The Lakes at Ridgeway. It was closed to the public because of coronavirus. No one answered the phone either.
We also called the company in Michigan that owns the apartment complex, but a message said the office was closed
For more information about informed delivery visit https://informeddelivery.usps.com/box/pages/intro/start.action.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.