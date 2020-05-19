Shelby Co. launches portal for 141 new jobs with health department expainsion

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Government is looking to hire more than 100 people with the expansion of the health department.
On Monday, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners approved the expansion for the COVID-19 response.
The health department will hire 141 new employees. Which include administrative staff, strike teams, epidemiologists, nurses, case investigators, enforcement and compliance investigators, data entry and training personnel, testing teams, and more.
The Shelby County Health Department has also been working to hire contact tracers. They track someone infected with a disease and who they have come in contact with, in this case the disease is COVID-19.
If you would like to apply for a position, visit the Shelby County Government Careers website.
