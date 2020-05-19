5 Star Stories: Huey’s celebrates 50 years of family, thrill picks and tradition

“You know, back in the day, it used to be called the Volcano Lounge," said Samantha. “And it was, because it was more like a bar back then. But it was like, it would be dead and then all of a sudden at like 11 o’clock at night the place would fill up. And then it would stay busy until like about 2 in the morning. And so it kinda got the nickname the Volcano Lounge. I think another funny thing is when we had -- we’ve had three different people drive their car through that front door,” recalled Samantha as Ashley laughed.