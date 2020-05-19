Suspect in custody following murder of 55-year-old Memphis woman

Darrell Peterson (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 19, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated May 19 at 8:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect wanted in the murder of a 55-year-old Memphis woman is in custody after surrendering Tuesday afternoon.

According to Memphis police, 36-year-old Darrell Peterson was identified as the shooter responsible for the murder of Patricia Bryant after commotion broke out in a Frayser neighborhood on Saturday.

When officers arrived on the scene Bryant was lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tuesday afternoon, Peterson was taken into custody after he was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, employing a firearm to commit a felony, criminal attempt second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

