Suspect in custody following murder of 55-year-old Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect wanted in the murder of a 55-year-old Memphis woman is in custody after surrendering Tuesday afternoon.
According to Memphis police, 36-year-old Darrell Peterson was identified as the shooter responsible for the murder of Patricia Bryant after commotion broke out in a Frayser neighborhood on Saturday.
When officers arrived on the scene Bryant was lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound.
Tuesday afternoon, Peterson was taken into custody after he was wanted on charges of second-degree murder, employing a firearm to commit a felony, criminal attempt second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
