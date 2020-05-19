Gov. Reeves ‘excited’ to provide guidelines for Miss. churches to start in-person services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is hosted another briefing on COVID-19 Tuesday.
Gov. Reeves says he is extremely excited to put out guidelines for in-person church services.
Although never closing churches down, Reeves said he did reach out to pastors and churchgoers to do the ‘right thing’ and says he is incredibly proud of pastors and churchgoers for being patient and smart.
Some of the guidelines he has put into place include: deep cleaning church buildings, considering a service for the most vulnerable in the church and limiting numbers of people inside at one time.
Also suggested was replacing choirs with solo performers, avoiding passing an offering plate and closing down any coffee stands inside the church.
Gov. Reeves suggested that churches wait a week or even into the beginning of June to reopen their church and instituting these guidelines.
He says his family is going to continue worshipping from home into the foreseeable future.
