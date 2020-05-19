Shelby County Health Dept. discuss recent spike in overdoses and deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is addressing a drug overdose spike during the coronavirus pandemic.
Health authorities issued an overdose spike alert between April 6 through May 7. Shelby County’s overdose rate since March 15 is more than 700 total overdoses and 102 deaths, which is much higher than the usual rate, according to SCHD.
- 30-Day Alert for April 7 – May 7: 391 total suspected overdose events reported, 58 fatal, which is the highest count to date in a 30-day period, since record-keeping began Jan. 1, 2019.
- 14-Day Alert for April 23 – May 7: 209 total suspected overdose events reported, 35 fatal, the highest count recorded to date in a 14-day period.
- 7-Day Alert for April 30 – May 7: 131 total suspected overdose events reported, 20 fatal, the highest count recorded to date in a 7-day period.
- 24-Hour Alert for May 5: 20 total reported suspected overdose events, 4 fatal.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.