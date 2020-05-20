Cut off low causing mostly clouds for us & flooding east

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have had plentiful clouds the last few days and showers at times. The sun will make an appearance but then the clouds fill right back in. While we have had some showers, it hasn’t been in abundance. This pattern is thanks to a cut off low that is situated to our east. The low is termed a cut off low because it is cut off from the main flow of the jet stream.
The counter clockwise spin is keeping showers in east Tennessee and dumping higher rainfall amounts to parts of the Carolina’s.
This pattern won’t change much until Thursday or even Friday when the low pressure weakens. This will mean persistent rain and the potential for flooding for parts of the Carolina’s.
As for our pattern, we will begin to heat up and dry out as the low begins to drift east and breakdown.
Get ready as temperatures will feel more seasonable.
Humidity levels will be going up into the weekend.
The heat and humidity will give us chances of showers and storms in the afternoon.
A few waves of energy will move across the Mid-South and could mean more numerous showers and storms for Memorial Day.
