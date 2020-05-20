Here’s when some casinos will reopen in Tunica, new guidelines will be required

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Casinos in Tunica were forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some casinos have announced when they plan to reopen.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced casinos in the Magnolia State can reopen on May 21 at 50% capacity.
Many guidelines include employees and guests being asked if they’ve been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. If they’re experiencing a fever, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea.
In addition to the guidelines set by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, each casino in Tunica is also reopening with its own new safety guidelines.
- Hollywood Casino - May 21 at 12 p.m. click here for details on new guidelines
- Sam’s Town Hall and Gambling - May 21 at 11:00 a.m. click here for details on new guidelines
- Fitz Casino - May 21 at 8:01 a.m. click here for details on new guidelines
- Gold Strike - May 25 click here for details on new guidelines
- Horseshoe Casino - May 21 at 8:01 a.m. click here details on new safety guidelines
- Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lula - May 21 click here details on new safety guidelines
In Tennessee, Southland Casino in West Memphis, Arkansas reopened May 18.
