Here’s when some casinos will reopen in Tunica, new guidelines will be required

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 20, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 9:50 AM

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Casinos in Tunica were forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, some casinos have announced when they plan to reopen.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced casinos in the Magnolia State can reopen on May 21 at 50% capacity.

Many guidelines include employees and guests being asked if they’ve been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. If they’re experiencing a fever, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea.

In addition to the guidelines set by the Mississippi Gaming Commission, each casino in Tunica is also reopening with its own new safety guidelines.

Here’s when casinos in Tunica, Mississippi plan to reopen

In Tennessee, Southland Casino in West Memphis, Arkansas reopened May 18.

