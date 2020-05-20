Humidity, temperatures start rising after today

It's another cool morning with clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Although the clouds will stick around today, we should see a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. It will be partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows around 60 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 76. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dry tomorrow with more sunshine. High temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees tomorrow. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will also be a chance for morning and afternoon showers on Friday as a front sits near the area.
WEEKEND: We will have a hot Memorial Day weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Although most of the area will be dry, we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up shower or storm over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: The best chance for rain will be on Monday. The morning will be dry, but rain will arrive by noon and continue through the evening. Most areas will receive around an inch of rain. High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
