Mainly dry for now but rain will impact the holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drier air is in place across the Mid-South this evening and will remain for much of the day and the area tomorrow. A warm front Thursday night will usher in a pattern that brings warmer air, more clouds, and better chances of rain to end the week and through the Memorial Day weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 60
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: E 5 High: 79
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 64
THIS WEEK: A few clouds will linger overnight and through the day tomorrow and a stray shower can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will be 10% or less. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Friday morning and then partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers during the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s with lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.