Marianna Police searching for missing girl

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - The Marianna Police Department needs help finding a missing girl.
Police say Ayanna Anderson was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday night at her grandmother’s house in Marianna.
On Tuesday, Anderson’s grandmother reported that she was unable to find her and that apparently left sometime during the night.
Her grandmother also mentioned that she had packed some clothes before she left.
Witnesses told police they saw a black Chrysler 300 with rims pick Anderson up earlier that morning. They identified Dillion Green of Forrest City, Arkansas as the driver of the car that picked Anderson up.
Police do not have a tag number for the vehicle and have not had any contact with Green with the aid of other agencies.
According to investigators, Anderson is originally from Jonesboro, Arkansas and may be trying to get there.
Anyone with information is asked to call Marianna Police at 870-295-2508
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.