Memphis National Cemetery and Corinth National Cemetery host private ceremony Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis National Cemetery and Corinth National Cemetery plan to host a wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this event is not open to the public. However, multiple media will be there to capture the event.
The VA plans to honor veterans and service members “with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”
Nationwide, the VA operates 142 cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 41 states and Puerto Rico.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.