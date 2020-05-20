Memphis Zoo enters phase 2 of reopening; guest capacity increased, facial coverings still required

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A week after welcoming the public back inside the gates, the Memphis Zoo is entering phase two of Memphis’ Back-to-Business Plan.
Phase two began for Memphis and Shelby County Monday, and with it comes a slight relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
For the zoo, this means increasing its capacity from 2,500 guests to 5,000.
Guests and zoo staff are still required to wear facial coverings, and other protocols remain in place:
- No food, drink or coolers inside the zoo.
- No cash allowed. Acceptable forms of payment include credit/debit cards, membership with proper ID and Apple Pay.
Guests will continue to see markers placed around the zoo to keep everyone six feet apart. Directional markers are also provided to guide guests throughout their visit.
The following features remain unavailable:
- All rides
- Playground
- Giraffe feeding deck
- Camel rides
- Water play areas
- Keeper chats and shows
- Some indoor exhibits
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.