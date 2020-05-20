Millington Central High School Band performs ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ for graduating seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Millington Central High School Band decided to send a message of hope to the graduating class of 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The band students put together a collection of videos of the ceremonial procession, “Pomp and Circumstance,” as a dedication to the seniors.
“Even in the absence of the norm, we can create a new norm that brings out the best in us, draw us closer, and help us all unite as one. My hope is that this group of band kids and a few MCHS Band Alumni can bring some honor to the graduating students of MCHS and all of the other graduating Seniors in our Mid-South Area,” said Kreston Smith, band director.
