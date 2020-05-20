MPD: Man shot before crashing his car in Raleigh overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers were on the scene of a critical crash on James Road in Raleigh early Wednesday morning.
Police told us a man was rushed to Regional One in critical condition around 3:00 a.m. after he was shot and then crashed his car.
They said the man’s girlfriend was also in the car when shots were fired, but she has no idea who did this.
No suspect information is available at this time.
You have any information, you should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
