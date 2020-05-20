MPD: Man shot, robbed of vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot during a carjacking in the Cherokee area Wednesday.
Officers say the shooting happened around 1:56 p.m. on Kimball Avenue, near Semmes Street.
Police say the suspect took the male victim’s black 2019 Kia Soul. It was bearing Tennessee tags which read, “2L62L4."
The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say no suspect information was given at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
