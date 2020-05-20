Muggy weather returns late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with a little sun at times through sunset. A stray shower is possible but most areas wills stay dry. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60. Winds northwest at 5 mph. It will be partly to mostly cloudy again Thursday but slightly warmer. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to around 80. Lows will only drop into the mid 60s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: The heat and humidity will be back in full force with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will also be a chance for a stray shower or storm.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It will remain muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm can’t rule out at any time, but the chance is only at 30% for now. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.
MEMORIAL DAY: More muggy weather with highs in the mid 80s. There may be a few more showers or storms around, especially in the afternoon and early evening for those lake and pool plans, but it still doesn’t look like all-day wash-out at this time.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
