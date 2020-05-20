No COVID-19 cases among all employees, residents at Village at Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Village at Germantown retirement community is reporting there are no COVID-19 cases among their employees or residents after health care officials with Methodist Le Bonheur administered nearly 350 tests this past week.
This comes after the facility faced a coronavirus outbreak -- one of the hardest-hit facilities in Shelby County.
“All test results came back negative for COVID-19,” said Michael K. Craft, chief executive officer of The Village. “We are thankful to report 100 percent negative.”
So far, the facility has conducted 574 tests for COVID-19 with negative results for 553.
The facility says, there have been a dozen employees who tested positive for the virus and have recovered or are recovering at home.
Among the nine residents who tested positive, five have died and four have recovered.
“We have discussed the details of each case with the Center for Disease Control and the Tennessee and Shelby County Health Departments,” Craft said. “Authorities there have concurred with our handling of the cases and they had no further recommendations for us.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.