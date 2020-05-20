Ole Miss-Baylor football opener rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One college football season opener is being rescheduled but the reason is unknown.
Ole Miss’ game against Baylor was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game is now Sunday, Sept. 6.
Why?
It could be simply for TV ratings with Sunday being part of Labor Day Weekend and the NFL season opener not coming until the following week.
Ole Miss, with new hire Lane Kiffin, and Baylor, with former LSU offensive coordinator Dave Aranda now at the helm, present a quality match-up that should draw plenty of eyeballs.
Now we’ve just got to wait and see if the season will be played.
