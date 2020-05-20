Police searching for woman accused of stealing more than $2K worth of face masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mask bandit is on the run after stealing thousands of dollars in face coverings. It was all caught on camera at a store in the Wolfchase area, and the owner says the thief knew just what to go for.
“I’m very angry. It’s more hurting, at a time that we’re all trying to figure things out,” said Shabrea Hunter, victim.
Video captured a woman stealing most of Shabrea Hunter’s face mask inventory.
Hunter says the woman took the most expensive masks.
“I had a Hungarian dress designer. She had fabric. It has sequins on it. Comes with a filter pocket and it has adjustable ear loops,” said Hunter.
Hunter says the woman didn’t take the less expensive masks. She figures the woman took more than $2,000 worth of masks.
“It hurt me at a time when I’m really hurting and I just don’t know how to bounce back,” said Hunter.
Hunter said she had just purchased inventory for Easter for her booth in a Cordova shopping center.
She didn’t get to sell any of it because the business shut down six weeks ago due to the coronavirus. She says she didn’t qualify for any small business aid. The business just reopened Friday and Hunter said her masks were a big seller.
“I knew there was a shortage so I came up with the masks to try to thrive during this time while there is still a need,” said Hunter.
If you recognize the woman in the video, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
