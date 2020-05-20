Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sued, accused of not protecting inmates from COVID-19

Just City Memphis teamed with the ACLU and local attorneys to file the suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court. It’s a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of plaintiffs Michael Edgington and Favian Busby. Edgington, the suit says, is an inmate who is over the age of 60. Busby, also a detainee, has diabetes and hypertension. Their ages and medical conditions, the suit claims, put them most at risk of serious infection or death if they contract COVID-19.