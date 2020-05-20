UT campuses to reopen to students this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee will welcome students back to its campuses this fall. School leaders unveiled a plan Wednesday, aimed at doing it safely.
UT has formed a COVID-19 task force which proposes best practices for reopening and keeping students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community safe.
The task force suggests offering classes both in-person and online.
When a student feels comfortable returning to classrooms -- every effort to avoid transmission of coronavirus will be made.
"They're a group that has high social contact. They're not necessarily going to follow all the rules. They are going to travel around. So again, we expect we are going to have to see cases because this is the population you are dealing with. It's how do you manage that and still deliver that outstanding education the UT system is known for,” said Dr. Jon McCullers, University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center.
Dr. Jon McCullers of UTHSC says the return to campus plan is evolving for each school but the task force has offered best practices on how to do it safely and what should happen if a campus outbreak occurs.
