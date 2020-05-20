UTHSC tracking COVID-19 data with regional maps

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 20, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Shelby County, the Memphis Metropolitan Area, and Tennessee.

UTHSC has released regional maps for the general public, as well as county and city government, law enforcement, and health care leaders to better understand the virus locally and plan for the future.

One map tracked a surge in cases for Tipton County on May 11, due to the detection of many infected people in the West Tennessee Detention Facility.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in Memphis Metropolitan area as of 05/19 (Source: University of Tennessee Health Science Center)

Another map tracks new cases in Shelby County every day, specifically around the time the shelter-in-place ordinance was issued and when the Back-to-Business plan began. A blue shaded area has been added as a prediction of future cases and to help see if the virus is spreading more rapidly after reopening.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County at time of Reopen/Phase 1 for next 30 days (Source: University of Tennessee Health Science Center)

To view all local COVID-19 data, click here.

