Coins for Carson: Young girl’s memory keeps family and friends fighting for St. Jude

“She would always ask people at the hospital if they had any change in their pocket," said Paula. “I would get embarrassed like oh my word, she’s asking people for money. She always carried this bejeweled purse and she’d put all those coins in her purse as I would push her around the hospital in her wheelchair, and when we got to come home and she wasn’t inpatient, she would put all those coins in her piggy bank. But she would never say, she would just put that money in there. We had kind of decided that she was worried because I wasn’t working anymore. But we found out about two weeks before she passed away that she was really thinking about that money. She asked her daddy and I to bring her her piggy bank, we said ‘Carson here’s your piggy bank, what do you want to do with that piggy bank?’ And I will never, ever forget what she said. She said ‘mommy, daddy I want you to make sure,’ and she’d put her finger up 'cause she would always shake her finger, and she said ‘I want you to promise me that when I’m gone, because you know, don’t you, that I’m getting ready to go have tea parties with Jesus,’ and I said yes sweetheart I know, and she said ‘please make sure that the money in piggy bank goes back to the kids at St. Jude because I want my money to find a cure, not because of the kids at St. Jude. But because of the moms and dads, what they go through with their kids at St. Jude.’ I will never forget that.”