Collierville school leaders consider four options for academic year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville school leaders are considering four different options for what the next academic year could look like.
Option one, all students return to campus.
The second scenario would have some students attend in person and some do classes virtually.
A third option would be all students take classes virtually. And the fourth option would require students to have virtual classes in intervals.
As of right now, there is no final decision.
Shelby County Schools introduced a Re-Entry Task Force to tackle how schools will reopen. A combination of education, health and faith leaders as well as parents and one student make-up the task force.
