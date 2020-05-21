Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 2:55 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 5,458 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 3,915 recoveries
  • 1,433 active cases
  • 110 deaths
  • 86 currently hospitalized
  • 14 currently on ventilators
  • 99,276 people total have been tested
  • 93,818 people have tested negative

“We recognize Arkansans’concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 6 1 5 0 480
Clay 4 1 3 0 423
Cleburne 73 1 68 4 545
Craighead 170 59 111 0 3,220
Crittenden 267 55 204 8 2,237
Cross 41 13 28 0 516
Greene 34 10 24 0 1,396
Independence 27 6 21 0 635
Jackson 1 0 1 0 204
Lawrence 79 16 58 5 563
Mississippi 69 16 52 1 830
Poinsett 30 6 22 2 422
Randolph 24 3 21 0 791
St. Francis 600 332 268 0 1,137
Sharp 42 31 8 2 234
Stone 8 0 8 0 200
White 37 3 33 1 1,504
Woodruff 1 0 1 0 84

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

May 20 Updates and Stories

May 19 Updates and Stories

May 18 Updates and Stories

May 17 Updates and Stories

May 16 Updates and Stories

May 15 Updates and Stories

May 14 Updates and Stories

May 13 Updates and Stories

May 12 Updates and Stories

May 11 Updates and Stories

May 10 Updates and Stories

May 9 Updates and Stories

May 8 Updates and Stories

May 7 Updates and Stories

May 6 Updates and Stories

May 5 Updates and Stories

May 4 Updates and Stories

May 3 Updates and Stories

May 2 Updates and Stories

May 1 Updates and Stories

April 30 Updates and Stories

April 29 Updates and Stories

April 28 Updates and Stories

April 27 Updates and Stories

April 26 Updates and Stories

April 25 Updates and Stories

April 24 Updates and Stories

April 23 Updates and Stories

April 22 Updates and Stories

April 21 Updates and Stories

April 20 Updates and Stories

April 19 Updates and Stories

April 18 Updates and Stories

April 17 Updates and Stories

April 16 Updates and Stories

April 15 Updates and Stories

April 14 Updates and Stories

April 13 Updates and Stories

April 12 Updates and Stories

April 11 Updates and Stories

April 10 Updates and Stories

April 9 Updates and Stories:

April 8 Updates and Stories:

April 7 Updates and Stories

April 6 Updates and Stories:

April 5 Updates and Stories

April 4 Updates and Stories

April 3 Updates and Stories

April 2 Updates and Stories

April 1 Updates and Stories:

March 31 Updates and Stories:

March 30 Updates and Stories:

March 29 Updates and Stories:

March 28 Updates and Stories:

March 27 Updates and Stories:

March 26 Updates and Stories:

March 25 Updates and Stories:

March 24 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinsontold state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies
Differing symptoms for the coronavirus, flu and allergies (Source: CDC/Gray Media)
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC
Coronavirus Prevention tips from the CDC (Source: CDC/Gray Media)
Coronavirus fact vs. myth
Coronavirus fact vs. myth (Source: Gray)

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.