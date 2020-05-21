Former Riverkings GM dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who brought professional hockey back to Mid-South, and turned it into one of the areas longest running pro franchises, has died.
former Memphis Riverkings general manager Jim Riggs passed away Wednesday after suffering a heart attack over the weekend..
Riggs guided the 'kings for 10 years, first as an original member of the central hockey league at the Mid-South Coliseum in 1992, and later shepherding their move to the DeSoto County Civic Center - now Landers Center- in 2001,
The Riverkings lasted 26 years before their demise in 2018.
The kings made the playoffs in seven of the 10 years under Riggs’ direction.
Jim Riggs was 69 years old.
