Graceland reopening May 21 amid coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland may be one of the city’s biggest attractions, but right now they don’t want big crowds inside.
Graceland will be limiting the number of people inside to only 25 percent capacity.
Graceland said this will be a unique experience for visitors because you will get your own personal mansion tour-- spread out from other guests.
Staff must wear masks and the staff will take your temperature when you arrive.
You are also encouraged to wear a mask, and hand sanitizing stations will be available.
The restaurants will be open too. They will operate at 50 percent capacity. Customers will be able to dine on that patio as well.
Markers are being put out to remind people to keep their distance from one another.
