Heating up heading into Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with a few clouds through the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas wills stay dry. Highs will top out around 80 or so. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Passing showers or storms late. Low in the low to mid 60s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph. Rain chance 60%.
FRIDAY: A few showers or storms in the morning with a partly cloudy sky by afternoon. The heat and humidity will be back in full force with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It will remain muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Expect a partly cloudy sky. A shower or storm can’t rule out at any time, but the chance is only at 20-30%. Lows will be near 70.
MEMORIAL DAY: More muggy weather with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers or storms are likely, especially in the afternoon and early evening for those lake and pool plans.
NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern with passing showers or storms will continue for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
