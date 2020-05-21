Kingsbury Elementary principal, librarian stepping up to keep school activities alive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School at home takes some getting used to for students who typically walk the halls everyday with their classmates and teachers.
But the principal of Kingsbury Elementary has been trying to make it a little easier by bringing the classroom experience to the breakfast table.
Gone is the school bell. Students get their day started with Principal Wynn Earle's morning announcements live on Facebook.
A lot of parents are just thankful that we're doing something that serves as an alarm clock for them, an alert letting them know their day has to get started,” said Wynn Earle, Kingsbury Elementary principal.
There are shout-outs and math problems to get those mental gears going. And it wouldn't be school without some reading.
School librarian Kacy Barber hosts a daily story time session on Facebook.
“Being at home it almost feels like the school year's over but it's not. And your hope is that kids are still participating,” said Kacy Barber, Kingsbury Elementary librarian.
These are things the educators did even when students were physically at school,
“An attempt to promote normalcy was what was behind it,” said Earle.
And it just goes to show that that no matter where you are, the world is your classroom.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.