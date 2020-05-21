Memphis man indicted in shooting of twin brothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of his twin brother following an early-morning argument last November in Frayser, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
A grand jury indicted 24-year-old Michael A. Crawford on charges of first-degree murder -- three counts of attempted first degree murder, and three counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Crawford is accused of killing Darvis Gates and and wounding Jarvis Gates shortly after 5 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2019 in the 1700 block of Martha Drive. Both men were unarmed and shot multiple times.
Investigators say Crawford got into an argument with the 24-year-old brothers and came out of a house with a gun.
Darvis Gates was found dead near a driveway and his brother was found in the nearby yard.
Two bystanders were endangered by the gunfire, but were not hit.
