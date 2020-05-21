Memphis restaurant owner says Grubhub used his logo, menu without authorization to offer food delivery

Starting in late 2019 in select cities across the country, we’ll add restaurants to our marketplace when we see local diner demand for delivery so the restaurant can receive more orders and revenue from deliveries completed by our drivers. This is a model that other food delivery companies have been doing for years as a way to widen their restaurant supply, and we’re trying it as well to create a level playing field. We work to provide accurate menus and hours for these restaurants on our marketplace based on available information online. We believe partnering with restaurants is the only way to drive long-term value in this business – and have only added non-partnered restaurants to close the restaurant supply gap created by our competitors.