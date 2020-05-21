New unemployment claims in Tennessee total more than 532,500 since March 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning says there have been 532,580 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
Last week, there were 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee.
The state reports that 319,574 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $358,992,180. Here’s how it is broken down:
- Total Claims Paid: $319,574
- Total Payments: $358,992,180
- TN Payments: $63,875,235
- Federal Payments: $295,116,945
The most recent data entered from the week of May 16 - totaling to 28,692 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21. This is the seventh week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.
New Claims Since March 15: 532,580
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 16:
