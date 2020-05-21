New unemployment claims in Tennessee total more than 532,500 since March 15

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 21, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:43 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning says there have been 532,580 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

Last week, there were 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee.

The state reports that 319,574 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $358,992,180. Here’s how it is broken down:

  • Total Claims Paid: $319,574
  • Total Payments: $358,992,180
  • TN Payments: $63,875,235
  • Federal Payments: $295,116,945
The most recent data entered from the week of May 16 - totaling to 28,692 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21. This is the seventh week in a row showing a decline in new weekly claims.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
19 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487

New Claims Since March 15: 532,580

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 16:

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed
Greater Memphis 6,081
Northwest Tennessee 608
Southwest Tennessee 875
Northern Middle Tennessee 7,768
Southern Middle Tennessee 1,385
Upper Cumberland 673
Southeast Tennessee 2,469
East Tennessee 3,183
Northeast Tennessee 872
West TN Mobile American Job Center 15
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 92
East TN Mobile American Job Center 5

