Shelby Co. General Sessions Civil Courts to resume in-person proceedings in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County General Sessions Civil Courts will reopen for in-person court proceedings on June 15.
Safety precautions will be taken in regards to admission into courthouse, management of social distancing in courtrooms and docket management.
Some of those precautions include, but not limited to, the following:
• Only three out of the six divisions of General Sessions Civil Court will operate daily with in-person proceedings, with no more than fifteen litigants at one time in a courtroom. (The rotation of the court schedule includes the judge assigned to hear Mental Health Hearings.)
• No more than twenty litigants will be allowed to wait in each hallway.
• Clerk’s Office has been instructed not to set more than fifty cases per docket 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., per division with the exception of Fridays.
• Only FED cases will bet set on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Non FED cases will be set on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Judge Lonnie B. Thompson, Administrative Judge of General Sessions Civil Courts, says the plans may be re-assessed after the reopening.
For information regarding your court dates, click here or call 901-222-3400.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.