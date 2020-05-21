Teenagers indicted for former White Station football player’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been indicted after a White Station High School graduate was murdered.
According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, Talas Bonds and Erin Tillman, both 19, were accused of setting up a former White Station High School football player to be robbed.
Both have been charged with first-degree murder.
The incident happened last summer in the 2200 block of Clifton in Frayser.
Jack Luibel, 18, who was lured to a home on Sept. 2, 2019. Police said he thought he was meeting a woman who contacted him on an online dating app.
Investigators said the message was actually sent by the defendants.
Officials said bonds was arrested two weeks later, Tillman turned himself in shortly after that.
Both were indicted in February for a series of aggravated robberies during the same time period last summer - two involving pizza delivery drivers.
