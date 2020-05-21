A warm front bring a big change in the weather pattern

A warmer front lifting north overnight will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the Mid-South by early morning followed by warmer temperatures, higher humidity, and rain chances through the weekend.

By Ron Childers | May 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 6:45 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms Late Wind: E 5 Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 70

Rain is likely after midnight and will continue into Friday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. A few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms will still be possible during the afternoon and evening.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs again in the mid 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.