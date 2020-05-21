A warm front bring a big change in the weather pattern

NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs again in the mid 80s.