A warm front bring a big change in the weather pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms Late Wind: E 5 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 85
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 70
Rain is likely after midnight and will continue into Friday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy during the day. A few isolated to widely scattered showers or storms will still be possible during the afternoon and evening.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures again in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs again in the mid 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.