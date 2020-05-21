Warming up, rain arrives tonight

It’s a nice morning with breaks in the clouds and temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be more clouds this afternoon, but you will still see some sunshine. High temperatures will hover near 80 degrees today. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. Rain moves in late tonight and sticks around through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid-60s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 79. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40% late. Low: 64. Winds east 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Heavy rain will be possible Friday morning, but rain will move out by noon. The rest of the day will be dry with peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s tomorrow.
WEEKEND: It will be a hot Memorial Day weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index in the lower 90s. Although most of the area will be dry, we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up shower or storm over the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be a rainy Monday with shower and storms arriving in the afternoon and sticking around through late that night. Afternoon and evening showers will also be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold front stalls in our area. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s all next week.
