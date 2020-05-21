Woman charged in connection with shooting of US marshal

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Arkansas woman has been charged in connection with the shooting of a U.S. marshal in Oxford, Mississippi last Friday.
Xaveriana Cook is accused of aiding and abetting 33-year-old Hunter Carlstrom -- a murder suspect who was killed in the shooting.
Carlstrom was wanted in connection with the murder of James Sarotelli, also known as “Caveman,” in Smithville, Arkansas.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies found Sartorelli’s body May 7 with a gunshot wound to his head.
According to an affidavit, Cook and Carlstrom were at his father’s house in Arkansas May 5 when he told her that he was going to “kill Caveman.” Carlstrom left in Cook’s black Chevrolet Malibu. When he returned, he told her to get clothes.
According to the affidavit, when Cook got into the vehicle she said she noticed money and Carlstrom told her he “killed Caveman.” Carlstrom told Cook he shot Sartorelli in the face. Cook also saw four firearms and drugs in the car. She said Carlstrom told her many times prior to the murder that he was going to “kill Caveman” because he was a drug dealer who had lots of money, drugs and firearms.
According to Arkansas law enforcement, Carlstrom stole the items from Sartorelli’s home. The pair traveled to Carlstrom’s friend Andrew Capps’ home in Arkansas.
The affidavit says Carlstrom admitted to Capps that he killed Sartorelli and stole the guns and $6,000. He paid Capps $1,000 and gave him two firearms in exchange for setting fire to Sartorelli’s home to dispose of the body and evidence.
Cook and Carlstrom then traveled to Vardaman, Mississippi and stayed there with friends from May 7 to May 15.
Arkansas law enforcement obtained court orders to track Carlstrom’s and Cook’s cellphones. Absence of cellular activity on the devices led officers to believe that the phones had been disabled to avoid detection.
On May 11, a Lawrence County judge issued a warrant for Carlstrom’s arrest for the murder of Sartorelli.
Investigators say Cook drove Carlstrom from Arkansas through Tennessee into Mississippi knowing he intended to kill law enforcement officers if they were pulled over or approached. She also transported the stolen firearms across state lines.
On May 15, a task force officer with the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force saw Cook’s black Chevrolet Malibu in Lafayette County, Mississippi.
Marshals then conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, marshals approached Carlstrom and a brief chase ensued until they say Carlstrom jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting.
A marshal originally told WMC Action News 5 that Carlstrom’s wife was arrested at the scene but no details were released about her role in any of the incidents.
Oxford police joined the marshals and East Arkansas Task Force at the scene to assist.
Officers attempted to perform CPR on Carlstrom after he was shot but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Oxford police provided an update on the marshal’s condition.
Cook is charged with transportation and possession of stolen firearms and aiding and abetting the attempt to kill an officer of the United States while such officer is engaged in and performance of official duties.
