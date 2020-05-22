Georgetown guard puts Memphis on transfer list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball team makes the list for another top transfer. This one from Georgetown.
Mac McClung, a 6′2″ guard, started 20 games for the Hoyas as a sophomore last season but missed part of the year due to a foot injury.
McClung averaged almost 16ppg with 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and a steal and a half a game. He had declared for the NBA Draft but withdrew his name last week.
McClung’s top seven schools include BYU, Arkansas, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, and USC.
The Tigers have already signed 2 D-1 transfers for next season in guard Landers Nolley and forward DeAndre Williams.
