Hot and steamy holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will mix with clouds through early evening. A stray shower or storm is possible, especially in northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Low in the around 70. Winds south 5-10 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: It will remain muggy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A shower or storm can’t rule out at any time, but the chance is only at 30-40%. Lows will be in the low 70s.
MEMORIAL DAY: More muggy weather with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated afternoon showers or storms are possible, but it may not rain in all locations.
NEXT WEEK: An unsettled weather pattern with passing showers or storms will continue for Tuesday through Friday with highs in the 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
