Investigators offering $2,000 reward for information in Crittenden County homicide

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2000.00 for information in regards to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to Bristol Road after a Harvard Yard resident was shot and taken to Baptist Hospital by private vehicle, where he later died.
Investigators say the victim had got out of his vehicle to talk with two unknown men and got into a verbal altercation. One of the suspects pulled a gun, striking the victim several times.
The victim was driving a red 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee and the suspects were on foot.
Police say the suspects were last seen running toward Dunhill in Harvard Yard.
The victim was identified as 56-year-old Jimmy Lee Tanner.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
