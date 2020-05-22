The Investigators: Tennessee lawmakers hear desperate cries from the unemployed during virtual town hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of Tennesseans who still haven’t received their unemployment benefits voiced their concerns to law makers Friday.
Members of the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus held a virtual town hall Friday. The event was inspired by the stories told in the Facebook group “TN Unemployment Nightmares.”
According to the Department of Labor, thousands of Tennesseans had not yet received unemployment, even as the government begins to reopen businesses.
“I’m at the point where I don’t know what to do,” said Maria Moahry. She worked for Postmates. “I even considered taking my baby to a fire station because I can’t afford it right now.”
“I don’t feel that’s fair for none of us,” said Tjuana Kinard. “We worked for this. We didn’t ask to be in this position. I’m on week 8 and on the verge of losing everything.”
On Tuesday at 10 p.m., the WMC Action News 5 Investigators sits down with the Tennessee Department of Labor Commissioner to talk about the issues plaguing the unemployment system.
