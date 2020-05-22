Mid-South man files lawsuit against Ruth’s Chris Steak House over alleged discrimination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A lawsuit has been filed against a major restaurant chain after a local man says he and his wife were discriminated against while enjoying a celebratory dinner.
Video filmed by Deshun Fletcher in October 2019 shows him and his wife and another couple dining at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Memphis.
Shortly after Fletcher and his party got their food, things took a turn.
“It was just a weird... mostly humiliating,” Fletcher said in an interview Friday.
Fletcher said while eating, another patron started yelling racial slurs, including the n-word.
He said he asked the waiter to handle the issue, but Fletcher says the waiter didn’t do anything - that’s when he confronted the man.
The lawsuit alleges the restaurant managers asked Fletcher and his party to leave, but allowed the other man to stay.
"This [expletive] white boy called us the n-word and he still sitting right there," Fletcher said in the October 2019 video.
Fletcher’s attorney Andre Wharton said he hopes this situation can bring about change and awareness.
"We would like an awareness to be brought from this case," Wharton said. "Not only an awareness from the standpoint of the defendants that we named but also an awareness and awakening not only from Memphis, Tennessee, but across this country."
Fletcher said he doesn’t want anyone to feel what he felt that night.
“Until you really experience something like that, you hear about it, but it’s a feeling you can’t explain,” he said.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Ruth’s Chris Corporate for a comment, we also spoke with a manager at the local restaurant who said he would work to get us a statement about this incident -- we have not heard back.
We also reached out to the alleged defendant in the video who lives in out of state, but have not heard back.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
