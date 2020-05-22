More than 270 inmates, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison

More than 270 inmates, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Forrest City prison
Nearly 30 cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Forrest City federal prison, as prison and federal officials work to stop the spread of the virus. (Source: WREG-TV)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:18 AM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting there are now 273 inmates who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the low-security prison in Forrest City.

So far only one staff member has contracted the virus at the low-security prison and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the medium-security prison.

The facility has seen an increase of 30 COVID-19 cases among inmates since the BOP reported 243 cases last week.

One additional case has been reported among staff.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.