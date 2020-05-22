More travelers are expected to fly this holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A slight increase in travel is expected this weekend. If your planning to hop on a plane this holiday, there are a few things you’ll need to know before you head out.
The health crises has definitely slowed down travel, things here aren’t as busy as they used to be, but they’re expecting the number of people to triple today alone.
The good news is TSA is allowing passengers to carry-on wet wipes with no size restriction and they don’t have to be kept with your travel sized liquids.
Speaking of travel sized liquids, you can bring hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in your carry-on. Anything bigger will have to be screened separately.
When you go through the check point you’ll be asked to place your boarding pass on the reader yourself to avoid cross contamination.
TSA will be wearing gloves and will change the pair their wearing if a passenger asks them to. Everyone boarding a flight is encouraged to wear masks and some airlines are requiring it.
Some passengers who recently traveled to Memphis this week said they were on a full plane, others said they had the whole row to themselves. So TSA said people should be prepared for either scenario this weekend.
