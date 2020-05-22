Rain chances remain for the Memorial Day weekend

THE WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight along with a chance of showers or storms after midnight. Tomorrow will be warm, muggy, and dry to start the day with showers and storms developing during the afternoon and diminishing after sunset. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon high will warm into the upper 80s with lows in the low 70. Memorial Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.