Rain chances remain for the Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm and muggy pattern will combine with a series of upper level disturbance to keep rain in the forecast through the holiday weekend. This unsettled pattern will also continue through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Isolated Storms Wind: S 5-10 Low: 70
SATURDAY: Scattered T’storms Wind: SW 5-15 High: 88
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 71
THE WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight along with a chance of showers or storms after midnight. Tomorrow will be warm, muggy, and dry to start the day with showers and storms developing during the afternoon and diminishing after sunset. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms. Afternoon high will warm into the upper 80s with lows in the low 70. Memorial Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy each day along with scattered afternoon showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70 each night.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.