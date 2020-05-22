Rain today & chance for showers this weekend

Rain and thunderstorms will be likely as a warm front moves through the Mid-South this morning. We will get a break from the rain this afternoon, but there will be another round this evening. With some peeks of sunshine and a southwest wind, high temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. Low temperatures will hover around 70 degrees tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 85. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 70. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a hot Memorial Day weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and heat index in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for afternoon pop-up thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday, but everyone will not see rain. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Although it will be dry early in the day on Memorial Day, showers and storms arrive in the afternoon and stick around through late that night. Afternoon and evening showers will also be possible Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s all next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
